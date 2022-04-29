WWE fans show concern for Bobby Lashley after scary fall

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley took a scary fall out of the ring at the company's latest live event in Newcastle, England, that had fans worried about The All Mighty's health.

Lashley, who locked horns with Drew McIntyre at WWE's first live event of the spring tour 2022, took a nasty tumble to the outside after the top rope snapped when he was setting up for a spot. The Terminator was immediately attended to by ringside officials, after which he got in the ring and finished the match.

The incident sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy, with fans expressing concern for the former champion. Some fans even had a hilarious take on the event, while others were thankful that the RAW star was doing fine afterward.

Embedded below is a compilation of tweets from fans around the world reacting to Bobby Lashley's fall:

A fan compared the incident to Finn Balor's infamous top rope snap last year that resulted in The Prince losing his match against Roman Reigns:

Hunter00 @RO_Hunter00 @bayIynch The mysterious man who cut Finn Balor's ropes at Extreme Rules is back and he's coming for Bobby Lashley @bayIynch The mysterious man who cut Finn Balor's ropes at Extreme Rules is back and he's coming for Bobby Lashley

Another fan shared a clip of a similar incident that happened with Drew McIntyre in 2018:

GrappleKlips @GrappleKlips Not near as bad as what happened to Bobby Lashley…

Drew Mcintyre had a Rope Break at a WWE House show in June 2018! Not near as bad as what happened to Bobby Lashley… Drew Mcintyre had a Rope Break at a WWE House show in June 2018! https://t.co/HosS2oTz2H

A fan present in the stadium shared raw footage of the incident:

A Twitter user had a hilarious take on the event, stating that "the man upstairs" went after the former champion for calling himself The All-Mighty:

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @akfytwrestling THE MAN UPSTAIRS COMING AFTER BOBBY LASHLEY FOR CALLING HIMSELF “THE ALMIGHTY”!!! THE MAN UPSTAIRS COMING AFTER BOBBY LASHLEY FOR CALLING HIMSELF “THE ALMIGHTY”!!! https://t.co/HjvEpV1LqA

Bobby Lashley has been an unstoppable force in WWE

Bobby Lashley has been on one of the best runs of his career. After aligning himself with MVP, the former ECW Champion soared to great heights in 2020. He captured the WWE Championship after defeating The Miz on RAW.

Lashley held the title for 196 days before dropping it to Big E. The All-Mighty later defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title for the second time in the last two years.

He's currently in the middle of a feud with Omos, who now has MVP in his corner. At WrestleMania 38, Lashley became the first person in WWE to pin The Colossus.

The two titans will face each other again at WrestleMania Backlash after the match was made official on RAW this week.

Who do you think will come out on top in this battle of goliaths? Please sound off in the comments and let us know!

Edited by Abhinav Singh