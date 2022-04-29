Watch: Bobby Lashley suffers nasty fall after rope botch at WWE live event in the UK

Bobby Lashley suffered a nasty fall at a house show in the UK on Thursday after the top rope broke loose during a match.

The All Mighty collided with Drew McIntyre at the event, which was held at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England. It was the first show of WWE’s 2022 European Spring Tour, which included stars from both RAW and SmackDown.

Lashley and McIntyre were seemingly setting up a spot for the Claymore when the top rope snapped after the former connected with it, causing him to stumble out of the ring.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was at ringside, as he is currently involved in a storyline with The Scottish Warrior. A fan who attended the show stated that Bobby Lashley wasn't injured and was able to continue the match.

🍂 aimsˎˊ˗ @bayIynch okay to answer a few questions! Yes this was tonight at the newcastle show. Bobby seems to be fine and un injured- he continued the match. okay to answer a few questions! Yes this was tonight at the newcastle show. Bobby seems to be fine and un injured- he continued the match.

Drew McIntyre, who emerged victorious, commented on the match and the incident on Twitter, which you can check out below:

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to face Omos at WrestleMania Backlash

At WrestleMania 38, The All Mighty defeated The Colossus in their first clash in WWE. The two stars are set to collide once again at WrestleMania Backlash, but things are different this time.

Lashley's former manager MVP is now aligned with Omos, and he'll be by The Giants' side at the premium live event. MVP could even get involved to help his new client defeat the former WWE Champion.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, MVP issued a message to The All Mighty, stating:

"Omos is a gentleman who has very grand aspirations. And he's intelligent enough to bring me in as a business partner so that he can achieve those goals. Bobby Lashley, to quote you, we will miss you at the top."

Omos suffered his first defeat via pinfall at WrestleMania 38, so he's prepared to do whatever he can to make sure the same thing doesn't happen again. Bobby is also set on walking out with the victory.

Edited by Jacob Terrell