WWE fans slam rude host for 'belittling' Becky Lynch during an awkward interview

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently appeared in a seemingly awkward interview where she was faced with a rude host, and fans reacted strongly to their uncomfortable interaction.

The Man recently appeared on The Tommy Tiernan Show, where she was asked bizarre questions. At one point, the interviewer asked Becky Lynch if she would win at WrestleMania since it wasn't 'real.'

One-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions did a commendable job of handling the situation gracefully, despite multiple uncomfortable moments. A short clip from the interview garnered attention on Twitter in which Tiernan asked why Becky Lynch calls herself "The Man."

@BeckyLynchWWE “I’m the man Tommy.”Ireland’s WWE Superstar Becky Lynch explains to @Tommedian how she became ‘The Man’ to her millions of fans “I’m the man Tommy.” 💪 💪Ireland’s WWE Superstar Becky Lynch explains to @Tommedian how she became ‘The Man’ to her millions of fans#TommyTiernanShow@BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/dbkR9Ynho7

The champion responded with solid justification, referencing the effort she put into becoming one of the biggest superstars in modern-day wrestling. However, the host reacted to her response by saying that he was 'mentally transported to an Italian restaurant in New York.'

WWE fans were not happy with Tiernan's rude responses and his lack of research throughout the interview. A few users suggested that Becky Lynch should have hit him with a Manhandle Slam to better explain why she is "The Man." Others hailed the champion for her graceful demeanor despite the host's offensive statements.

Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to Becky Lynch's awkward interview with a seemingly clueless host:

Steve McCullagh @TheStevieMac @RTEOne @Tommedian @BeckyLynchWWE Although Tiernan came around in the end, the first half was pretty disappointing. I get he didn't know who she was but would he bring another guest out and completely mock their entire profession just because of his own ignorance and prejudice? Becky handled herself very well. @RTEOne @Tommedian @BeckyLynchWWE Although Tiernan came around in the end, the first half was pretty disappointing. I get he didn't know who she was but would he bring another guest out and completely mock their entire profession just because of his own ignorance and prejudice? Becky handled herself very well.

Stop_The_Trolls @StopTheTrolls5 @RTEOne @Tommedian @BeckyLynchWWE Becky was absolutely brilliant. I thought Tommy really tried to belittle her career...what about the 'eegits' that go to watch his shows. @RTEOne @Tommedian @BeckyLynchWWE Becky was absolutely brilliant. I thought Tommy really tried to belittle her career...what about the 'eegits' that go to watch his shows.

Lynch is set to team up with Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to take on Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch hints at wrestling on both nights at WrestleMania

Lynch's aforementioned bout is scheduled for WrestleMania Night One, where she will look to end her extended rivalry with the Bayley-led heel faction. However, the champion is also hopeful of a potential title defense at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Man said that she is hoping to put her Women's Tag Team Championship on the line alongside Lita on the second night. She further stated that competing on both nights could lead to her adopting a new nickname, "Becky-Two Fights."

As of this writing, there are no No. 1 contenders to challenge Becky Lynch and Lita for the tag team gold. However, the winner of the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Match could earn a title opportunity against The Man and the WWE Hall of Famer.

