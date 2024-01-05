WWE fans stunned by backstage photo of Randy Orton's daughter alongside IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and others

Randy Orton’s in-ring return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames has lit up the SmackDown roster. A photo of The Viper’s daughter alongside some top stars has sent fans into a frenzy.

The 14-time world champion spent 18 months out of action after suffering an injury. Many thought that his career might be over, but Randy Orton made a return at Survivor Series: WarGames to help his team defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Orton is now chasing down Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on SmackDown. The heelish faction was part of the reason why The Viper had to spend over a year out of the ring.

His wife recently took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with their daughters attending a WWE show. One of the photos features Randy and Kim Orton’s daughter Allana posing with Bayley and current WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY. Allana is seen standing alongside the two top superstars. In another photo, she is posing with Bianca Belair and Shotzi and is taller than the two women.

The photos have sent WWE fans into a frenzy as they believe that she’s got her height from Randy Orton. Many reacted to the fact that she had the potential to join the company and become a future champion.

It’ll be incredible to see Allana carry on the Orton name in the company. While she is still a teenager, she could start training to become a wrestler soon after she’s done with her education. It will allow her to walk the same path as her father.

Randy Orton will compete in a Triple Threat Match on WWE SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution

The 14-time world champion will look to kick off 2024 with a big win on Friday night. He is scheduled to take on LA Knight and AJ Styles in a Triple Threat Match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The winner of the contest will get a chance to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. All three men have a reason to chase The Tribal Chief in a bid to take his title away from him.

Randy Orton was injured by Reigns and his men, and therefore, it makes perfect sense for him to win the contest on Friday. Having The Viper go head-to-head against Roman Reigns would make the perfect Royal Rumble main event.

Do you want to see Randy Orton’s daughter join the Stamford-based wrestling promotion down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.