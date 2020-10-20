WWE fans surprised after the English translation of Otis' luchador name gets revealed

After this year's WWE Draft, Otis remained on SmackDown while Tucker and Mandy Rose were picked by RAW.

The Miz & John Morrison were also drafted to RAW, but Otis is not done with the former Tag Team champions just yet. This week, Tucker introduced a "new" tag team partner in a match against Miz & Morrison. Tucker's new partner was none other than the legendary luchador, El Gran Gordo, who was Otis wearing a mask and cape.

For those unaware, El Gran Gordo in the English language roughly translates to "the big fat", which in Otis' case would mean "the big fat man". This did create a mixed response amongst the WWE Universe.

While some of the fans were not happy with the Luchador name given to Otis, others saw the lighter side of things as the entire segment was done for comedy.

I don't think Otis being called El Gran Gordo is offensive considering a lot of Lucha Libre stars who aren't fit also have similar names but that just me.😬 — Alex Segreste. (@AlexSegreste) October 20, 2020

What did El Gran Gordo accomplish on WWE RAW?

El Gran Gordo secured a pinfall victory for himself and Tucker after executing a Vader Bomb on The Miz. The A-Lister was a bit distracted when R-Truth made a brief cameo. The 24/7 Champion was being chased away by Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa.

Additionally, a not-so-subtly disguised Otis reunited with Mandy Rose in a backstage segment with The New Day.

It remains to be seen if El Gran Gordo will return as a recurring character on WWE RAW so that Otis can be alongside Tucker and Rose.