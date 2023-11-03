"Benoit is back" announcement leaves WWE fans in disbelief

Chris Benoit is an unfortunate name scarred into the psyche of most WWE and wrestling fans, with the tragic incidents surrounding the former wrestler forever impossible to forget. Now, when Chelsea Football Club announced "Benoit is back" on their social media, wrestling fans were surprised to see it.

Benoit Badiashile is a Chelsea football player who made a big return to the side earlier this week in their match against Blackburn Rovers. The star plays as a central back for the team but has been absent for most of the season after 172 days away from the field.

He played a critical role in helping Chelsea to get the win, scoring the first goal of the night. This was the 22-year-old's first match back since his hamstring injury in May.

Expand Tweet

However, when Chelsea posted on Twitter, "Benoit is back," Badiashile was not the first Benoit that most WWE or wrestling fans thought about.

Most of the comments were taken over by fans whose first thought had been of Chris Benoit, the former WWE star, who had taken the lives of his wife and child before taking his own life as well.

While very few comments actually said any words, the pictures shared spoke a thousand.

The fans took over the comments

There were some Chelsea fans commenting on the goal itself as well, but for the most part, it had been taken over by wrestling fans.

