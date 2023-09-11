WWE fans think the next Bloodline member will arrive very soon; worried about recent announcement

The Bloodline is one of the strongest factions in WWE over the last two years, although recent fractures have made them weaker than before. Now, though, there might be another addition to their roster, and fans believe that the new member will arrive very soon - Zilla Fatu.

Fatu, Umaga's son, had his first wrestling match a few weeks back for Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion. It appeared that he was getting his first outing there before he made it to the big leagues in WWE. The stage was set for him to find his feet there before the transition finally came.

It's now confirmed that the star is no longer with Booker T's Reality of Wrestling. Booker T issued the statement on his podcast, updating fans about Fatu. He said that he could not tell the fans when the star would be seen next and that he was no longer with ROW due to "irreconcilable differences."

"Honestly, I can't tell you when you're gonna see Zilla Fatu again because he is now no longer a part of Reality of Wrestling due to irreconcilable differences, let's just put it that way."

Fans have reacted to the statement, and while some have wondered what happened between the star and the Hall of Famer, others feel that this means that Fatu would be getting fast-tracked to The Bloodline to team with Roman Reigns.

There was a fair portion also worried that his differences with Booker T might mean that his chances in WWE are hurt. There appears to be a split in opinions for the moment.

Fans were split after the latest news about the star

With that being the case, it will be interesting to see what's next for the star and if or when he arrives in WWE.

