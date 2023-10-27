WWE fans think star who hasn't appeared on TV in seven months was responsible for Nikki Cross' trance on RAW

WWE fans have begun speculating about the possible reason behind Nikki Cross' disturbing state on RAW.

On this week's RAW, the former women's champion came out as Natalya's tag team partner against the duo of Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. Fans immediately sensed that something was off about Cross. She didn't seem to be in her senses and looked like she was being controlled by someone else. Cross left mid-way, leaving Natalya alone.

Since then, fans have been speculating about who could be the one controlling Nikki Cross. Many fans believe that the sinister Uncle Howdy could be the one who's behind Cross' trance.

Howdy last appeared on WWE TV on an episode of SmackDown in March. Check out some of the most notable fan theories below:

Fans are expecting an explanation about Nikki Cross' weird state soon

Fans are hoping that WWE will explain the sudden change in Cross' demeanor in the coming weeks. She certainly pulled off the character change, as there's a massive buzz about her trance on Wrestling Twitter at the moment.

Earlier this year, Cross spoke to Post Wrestling about the various character changes she's gone through over the years.

"I think you had Nikki Cross in NXT, she was with her crazy, dysfunctional family, SAnitY. Then you had her just play these games with people, you know? She just had fun. Nikki Cross was a little bundle of chaos that just played mind games with people and then coming up to RAW and SmackDown, you know, there was a little transition because she didn’t have any friends, she didn’t know anyone. She came under the wing of Alexa Bliss and she was the best friend, the hyperactive, excited best friend, excited to live out her dream alongside her best friend and then you had another transition to a girl that was just looking for the right way forward and that transitioned into a superhero." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Cross has piqued many fans' interest with her new persona. Her ardent fans are happy she's received a new direction on WWE. Here's hoping it leads to more TV time and bigger opportunities for the talented star.

What do you think? Who was behind Nikki's trance on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

