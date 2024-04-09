WWE fans to turn on Cody Rhodes; wrestling veteran details potential timeline of events (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels wrestling fans will turn on Cody Rhodes in the due course of time.

The American Nightmare finished his story at WrestleMania XL as he defeated Roman Reigns in the main event to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although the match was full of distractions and interferences, Cody hit a trifecta of Cross Rhodes on his opponent to pick up the win.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that the fans would turn on Cody Rhodes in less than seven months. He felt that the WWE Universe could lose interest in Cody by the end of the summer.

"Way under seven months... Towards the end of the summer, beginning of September."

The former writer felt that Cody's reign would become predictable because he would definitely not lose during his first title defense. He felt fans might tune out because of this predictability.

"That's exactly the way they set it up. Whoever Cody's first opponent is, he's not gonna lose. They're not gonna beat Cody. All the hoopla bro, last year, finish the story. You think the first opponent is gonna beat Cody? So right off the time, you're wasting our time. You've made this so predictable." [8:30 onwards]

Cody Rhodes' huge win at WrestleMania has ushered in a new chapter for the company. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the second-generation superstar in the coming months.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Vince Russo thinks Tony Khan does not care about AEW ratings. Check out his comments below.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you agree with Russo's comments on Cody Rhodes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion