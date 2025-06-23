WWE fans turn on Roman Reigns: "If he retired nothing would change"

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker brutally attacked him on the show. Since the beatdown, the OTC has been on hiatus, reportedly taking time off television. He was rumored to return around Money in the Bank 2025, but it didn't happen.

Reigns' absence from WWE programming is now being criticized by the internet wrestling community. Fans have been calling out the former world champion for not showing up despite being involved in a high-profile rivalry with Seth Rollins and his teammates.

Recently, an X user lambasted Roman Reigns for his part-time schedule. He claimed that Reigns was inconsistent and no longer among the top five faces of the company due to his lengthy hiatuses.

Trending

Expand Tweet

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

In the comments section of the post, an X user compared the OTC to Brock Lesnar and joked that the Anoa'i family member had topped The Beast Incarnate’s "record" of being absent from TV. Another fan wrote that Reigns was not the star everyone thought he was, and no one missed him.

Below is a compilation of some users' comments on X. Fans have seemingly turned on Reigns because of his schedule.

Fans are criticizing Roman Reigns for being inactive [Image source: Yassine Claymore on X]

Analyst predicts Roman Reigns' WWE retirement time frame

On Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word, former WWE employee and professional wrestling analyst Jonathan Coachman expressed concern over the Stamford-based promotion's alleged inability to create megastars. Coachman felt the company might not have a big enough name to sell out Madison Square Garden in the next five years.

The former RAW general manager predicted that the OTC would hang up his wrestling boots before 2030.

"Name somebody that you can say, ‘You know what? He or she is gonna be on the MSG marquee in five years to sell out Madison Square Garden.’ I don’t know that you have. I’m saying in five years. Roman Reigns will be retired by then. Cody Rhodes, who knows? So, who’s gonna be the next guy?" (From 38:41 to 39:36)

It will be interesting to see when Reigns returns to television. Regardless, he will likely continue his program with Rollins upon his comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More