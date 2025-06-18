"Roman Reigns will be retired by then" - The OTC's WWE future predicted by expert

Roman Reigns has carried WWE on his back through thick and thin over the last decade. It goes without saying that he won't be around in the wrestling business forever. A wrestling expert recently made a bold prediction for The Original Tribal Chief.

Speaking on a recent episode of Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word, former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman raised concerns regarding WWE failing to create new stars.

The veteran also expressed that wrestlers not working house shows anymore is one of the reasons behind the surge in injuries, citing Liv Morgan as an example.

"We worked on character development every single week, every single building, every single city, and we also had house shows to work on those same things, and right now, you've got guys that clearly are not working matches other than the one they work. You know, they're gassing out because their cardio is not where it needs to be, and then you're seeing injuries, because a lot of these talent just aren't putting their bodies through what they need. You saw it tonight with Liv. Injuries are a consequence of not working a lot of matches and not putting your body through that."

Coachman doesn't think WWE will have a big star to sell out Madison Square Garden five years from now. He said The OTC would be retired by then, and is unsure if Cody Rhodes would remain active as well.

"Name somebody that you can say, ‘You know what? He or she is gonna be on the MSG marquee in five years to sell out Madison Square Garden.’ I don’t know that you have. I’m saying in five years. Roman Reigns will be retired by then. Cody Rhodes, who knows? So, who’s gonna be the next guy?" (From 38:41 to 39:36)

Will Roman Reigns be back on WWE TV anytime soon?

Roman Reigns hasn't been brought back since being taken out by Seth Rollins and his lackeys on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

While nothing is set in stone yet, he could be back in time for SummerSlam this year. The Head of the Table is featured on the official poster for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Reigns is expected to resume his feud with Rollins upon his return.

Will the two former Shield brothers face each other at SummerSlam? Only time will tell.

