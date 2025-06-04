"He's gone" - Roman Reigns is done with WWE, according to his real-life friend

WWE hasn't been the same since Roman Reigns disappeared from TV shortly after WrestleMania 41. His 'frenemy,' Seth Rollins, recently shared some bad news about the OTC.

The Visionary has become a force to be reckoned with since forming a powerful alliance with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. After stealing Reigns' Wiseman at WrestleMania 41, Rollins brutalized his former Shield brother on the April 21 edition of WWE RAW.

The newly formed faction has since made the lives of Sami Zayn and CM Punk a living hell, costing them the opportunity to make it to Money in the Bank.

During the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins and his stablemates stood tall over Punk, Zayn, and Jey Uso after a post-match attack.

After the show went off the air, Rollins cut a scathing promo on Oklahoma fans for singing his song.

"Shut up, Tulsa. You don't get to sing my song! You understand me? Singing my song is a privilege for people who have stood by me through thick and thin! Not for all you two-faced Oklahoma losers! So you can end your night in silence like the failures that you are."

He boasted about putting down the fan favorites, and when the fans erupted with the OTC chants, Rollins said Reigns is gone for good after what he did to him several weeks ago.

"The champ is done for, your martyr is done for, Sami Zayn in the dirt, OTC nowhere in sight. You know whose time it is, right now? That chant is a joke, like all of you. He's gone. We put him in the dirt, just like these three. It is my time. It is our time. Because I am a visionary, I am a revolutionary, I am - You're too easy, you morons."

Seth Rollins will be in action at WWE Money in the Bank 2025

Seth Rollins will be one of the participants in the six-man Ladder Match at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7.

He will join five other stars, including LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta, and Andrade in the battle to capture the MITB briefcase.

With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed likely to be lurking around, The Visionary will be heavily favored to become a two-time Mr. Money in the Bank.

Could a returning Roman Reigns spoil Seth Rollins' plans this weekend? Only time will tell.

