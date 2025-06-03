5 Possible finishes for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match

Six WWE stars will fight to become the new Mr. Money in the Bank this weekend. In recent weeks, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Andrade, Penta, and El Grande Americano won the qualifier bouts for the annual ladder match.

This means Chad Gable will pull double duty this Saturday, as he's facing El Hijo del Vikingo in the main event of Worlds Collide for the AAA Mega Championship. His alter ego, El Grande Americano, shockingly qualified over AJ Styles and CM Punk on this week's RAW.

His addition is a polarizing choice, and since he's scheduled to work two events, he may be replaced in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Six stars could win the ladder bout.

#5. Penta wins Money in the Bank in his first try

Penta will compete in the first Money in the Bank Ladder Match of his career. He's one of RAW's most popular stars, and fans would cheer his potential victory.

However, since he's so new to WWE, it doesn't feel like his spot to win this year's match. With Jey Uso being a babyface champion, winning and cashing in on him wouldn't do much.

Cashing in on John Cena would be a huge moment, but most stars have to work for a few years before receiving a significant push, such as winning Money in the Bank. Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Big E were with the company for years before winning the briefcase.

Penta could still shock the world by winning in his first try. The popular luchador could take advantage of feuds between other combatants to grab the case.

#4. AJ Styles replaces El Grande Americano and wins Money in the Bank

As previously mentioned, the fact that one star not only received two chances to qualify but will also compete twice, while others have nothing to do, is mind-boggling.

Many fans believe that AJ Styles should have qualified for the match, as it was clear that Seth Rollins and his allies would interfere on CM Punk's behalf.

Since Adam Pearce and many others know who's under the mask, it's a bit strange that he hasn't stepped in since he's cheated so much. Pearce could make a stand and put the beloved veteran in the match if Gable goes over the line at Worlds Collide. Styles could then win the briefcase and get one last title shot before he retires.

#3. Solo Sikoa puts himself back into title contention thanks to JC Mateo

Solo Sikoa was the first star to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He has fallen short in every other title pursuit and has been defeated numerous times by Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and LA Knight.

Jacob Fatu easily surpassed Solo, winning the US Title at WrestleMania and the adoration of the WWE Universe. Sikoa is more interested in accolades than love from the fans.

If he's going to move forward in WWE, Sikoa should win the ladder match, and he could do so with the help of JC Mateo or a returning Tonga Loa/Tama Tonga. He'd be a threat to his brother, Jey Uso, or even John Cena on SmackDown.

#2. LA Knight wins Money in the Bank in his third attempt

LA Knight will be in his third consecutive Money in the Bank contest, yet he hasn't won. He had his hands on the briefcase in both matches, but Damian Priest chokeslammed him off the ladder to win in 2023.

McIntyre won last year's match, forcing The Megastar to go back to the drawing board yet again. Now is the time for Knight to win the briefcase. He's still super over with the fans even after dropping the US Title to Jacob Fatu.

Someone other than Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes should dethrone John Cena, and Knight would benefit greatly from the honor. Rhodes had the honor of ending Roman Reigns' four years of tyranny.

Someone else should do the same to Cena, and Knight winning Money in the Bank would be cheered. That could be increased if he takes advantage of Sami Zayn or CM Punk costing Rollins the case.

#1. Seth Rollins wins with help from Paul Heyman and company

If WWE wants to further Seth Rollins' rise as the huge new threat on RAW, winning his second Money in the Bank briefcase would help that cause. Even if Bron Breakker were included and won, his faction would hold a key to the future.

The future is a huge talking point for the new alliance. Rollins doesn't need to win the case to capture the World Heavyweight Title, but it still doesn't mean that he won't win it.

He's one of WWE's top stars and a former multi-time champion. The decision would be a polarizing one, but it's a strong possibility that The Visionary becomes a two-time Money in the Bank winner.

