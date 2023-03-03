WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently said that he wants a retirement match. Fans on Twitter have an opponent on their minds and want Big E to return and retire the legend.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion last wrestled at Elimination Chamber 2022. He took on Roman Reigns in a losing effort at the event.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg opened up about a possible retirement match and said that WWE owes him one. Here's what he said:

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never."

The comments quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, with fans bringing up a bunch of names who could retire the veteran.

Judging by the Twitter reactions, it seems like many fans want current WWE Superstar Big E to be the one to retire the 56-year-old legend.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Goldberg vs Big E would be rad if both were happy and Goldberg takes the L. @TheEnemiesPE3 Man, if Big E was healthy, I'd have him end Roman's reign.Goldberg vs Big E would be rad if both were happy and Goldberg takes the L. @TheEnemiesPE3 Man, if Big E was healthy, I'd have him end Roman's reign. Goldberg vs Big E would be rad if both were happy and Goldberg takes the L.

Tim Evans @7TimEvans @TheEnemiesPE3 This would be the perfect retirement Match for Goldberg and if Big E can ever come back, this would be outstanding!! Facing one of his long time fans who made it the highest mark in the business @TheEnemiesPE3 This would be the perfect retirement Match for Goldberg and if Big E can ever come back, this would be outstanding!! Facing one of his long time fans who made it the highest mark in the business

TYSJ @BrothaMusiq @TheEnemiesPE3 If Big E comes back at Wrestlemania. And has a smooth year, we can see it next year. @TheEnemiesPE3 If Big E comes back at Wrestlemania. And has a smooth year, we can see it next year.

Hugh Kantseeme ❼ #CastagnoliMania Yeah Yeah Yeah @gamecenarblx @wrestlelamia The only answer is Big E (if or when he comes back). There is mutual respect and love between these two and it would be a great story. It’s the perfect way to send off Bill and the match would be perfect because ITS BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! @wrestlelamia The only answer is Big E (if or when he comes back). There is mutual respect and love between these two and it would be a great story. It’s the perfect way to send off Bill and the match would be perfect because ITS BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT!

What did Big E have to say about a match with Goldberg?

Last year, Big E opened up about a possible match with the WWE Hall of Famer shortly before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Here's what he said:

“Obviously I would love to have a match with Goldberg, especially if it was his last one. Word on the street is this Roman Reigns one might be the last one on his deal. But you know, these things are always in flux, you never really know.” [H/T Fan Sided]

Only time will tell if Goldberg ends up coming back for a retirement match in WWE. Big E is currently on a hiatus due to a neck injury that he suffered last year, and there's no concrete update yet in regard to his comeback.

