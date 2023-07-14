WWE fans want Seth Rollins to lose his World Heavyweight Championship to his 41-year-old rumored challenger

WWE fans have picked a favorite in Seth Rollins' rumored title match at SummerSlam 2023, and it is not the champion.

As per the reports, Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event. The Judgment Day member has been feuding with The Architect on RAW over the past few months. Balor also challenged Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank earlier this month but failed to dethrone the champion.

The match ended awkwardly when Balor was briefly distracted by Damian Priest at ringside, with the Money in the Bank briefcase in his hand that he had won earlier in the night. It led to a massive conflict between Balor and Priest but was seemingly resolved on RAW this week.

With reports suggesting that Balor and Rollins will lock horns in a title match at SummerSlam, WWE fans believe the title must change hands.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor at Summerslam is fine by me with the rivalry ending at the PPV where it all began 7 years ago.



But it definitely needs a stipulation.

Many argued that a stipulation must be added to the title match, like Hell in a Cell or a Steel Cage match, to keep the rest of The Judgment Day members from interfering in the bout. They noted that it would also keep Damian Priest from cashing in his MITB contract.

Most fans claimed that Balor needs to win the title at SummerSlam for his storyline with Seth Rollins to come to a full circle after seven years. Others added that a big title win will establish The Judgment Day as a dominant heel stable now that The Bloodline has seemingly dissolved.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about Finn Balor potentially defeating Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023:

D @DDF31090 @ProWFinesse Forget a stip just let Finn get his moment and get the title.

Avatar Enn @AvatarEnn @ProWFinesse I don't care where they end this feud, I just need Finn walking out as champion. We were robbed of main event world champ Finn 7 years ago I don't want to miss that opportunity again.

CigarMan @ChefAaron26 @ProWFinesse I feel like Balor needs to win to create the best suspense of a Priest Cash-in. They’ve already toyed with the idea. As much as Rollins deserves a good long reign, not only would the JD story benefit, but Balor has long needed that legitimate win back.

rand paul’s new dad @senorloneliness @ProWFinesse I think Finn needs the win. If Judgement day are gonna be THE faction after the Bloodline is totally wiped, then Finn having that title cements it

AshBacke @AshBacke @ProWFinesse It needs Balor to win. He deserved it back then, he deserves it now (+big storyline pending with Priest)

Seth Rollins' impressive winning streak ended on WWE RAW this week

The Architect joined forces with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for a 6-man tag team match against The Judgment Day earlier this week on RAW. Rollins was initially confident about the match as he was convinced that Balor and Priest wouldn't be on the same page.

However, the champions locked horns with a united Judgment Day as Balor and Priest worked well together, having sorted out their differences backstage. In the end, Dominik, Balor, and Priest defeated the champions in an entertaining match to close the show.

This marked the first time in over five months that Seth Rollins lost a match on WWE RAW. The Architect had maintained an impressive winning streak on the red brand since early this year. It will be interesting to see how he responds to The Judgment Day on RAW next week.

