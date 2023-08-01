WWE fans want surprising name to return to join Imperium to "keep the international flair going"

Imperium has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE for several years. The team started from NXT UK and has undergone some changes, but the core members have remained the same. Fans recently took to social media to pitch the name of a surprising former superstar who could return to join the trio.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has defended his title excellently and built his faction on RAW. He has proven himself with the NXT UK Championship in the past and is currently setting new records with the Intercontinental Championship around his waist.

Many fans have called for big names like Ilja Dragunov and Charlotte Flair to join Imperium down the line. A few also want to see Timothy Thatcher return to WWE to join his former teammate Gunther in the company.

Meanwhile, some fans have started pitching Lana’s name as someone who should return to the company to join the trio. Lana joined WWE in 2013 and worked up until her release in 2021.

The Ravishing Russian was never known for her in-ring skills during her run. However, her managerial skills were excellent, and she did a good job of pushing Rusev into the company.

Many fans suggested that WWE bring Lana back to join Imperium and become their manager.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The Extraordinary @Showtorious @Bub3m16 @TheCJPerry as Lana again. Keep the international flair going.

Pablo @Pablo_the_only @Bub3m16 Lana would've been an ideal fit for this group with that badass manager gimmick she had when Rusev debuted, those power suits and hair tightly pinned back, she had that totalitarian gimmick that Imperium are so good at down to a T.

Angie @purp2172 @Bub3m16 Lana would have been good if she were still in company

is This Real Life? @MrBroD_ @Bub3m16 Male (in WWE): Ilja Dragunov

Male (not in WWE): Timothy Thatcher

Female (in WWE): Nikki Cross

Female (not in WWE): Lana

Valley 4 Ever💜🧡 @TrueSoSet @CrispyWrestle Bring Lana back and have her join Imperium. I feel like she'd be a better fit than both

While Lana is from the United States, the company billed her from Russia for some time. She could return to her original gimmick to work with Gunther and his men to continue the international flair in the faction.

Fans have seen several factions recruit both male and female members in recent years. Judgment Day, Alpha Academy, Hit Row, and The O.C. are some current factions with male and female stars.

WWE's Gunther has already named two female stars he wants to see in Imperium

Gunther's faction consists of Giovani Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. However, fans want to see the faction grow in the coming months.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, The Ring General named two women who would fit in as part of his villainous stable:

"We get asked often if we want additional members or something. I think no, we're good how we are. I think if we have to choose someone I think it would either be IYO or Charlotte, I would think," he said.

It’ll be incredible to see either of the two women join Imperium. IYO SKY could continue the international flair in the faction, while Flair could become another dominant member of the group.

Do you want to see Imperium add a female member to the faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

