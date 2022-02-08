WWE fans to be given exclusive chance to create their own ring entrance

WWE fans are being given the opportunity to learn what goes into crafting a ring entrance and will even be able to create their own. BT Sport announced today that it will provide fans with this exclusive chance on the 11th of February, 2022.

With an event titled 'Enter the WWE Universe', BT Sport will give fans the opportunity to work with superstars like Bianca Belair, The Street Profits, and NXT's Moustache Mountain in order to learn how an entrance is really done.

The event takes place this Friday, February 11th at Wembley Way in London. Additionally, BT Sport has created its own Instagram and Snapchat filters which will allow fans to create their own entrance videos using a special AR filter.

It's an exciting time to be a fan of professional wrestling, and an event like this is a unique opportunity to join in the fun both for those lucky enough to be in the area and those that dream of crafting their own entrances around the world. Who wouldn't want to participate alongside superstars like Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate?

WWE appears to be prioritizing FOX over USA Network

Recently it's seemed like the company has been prioritizing its high-profile deal with FOX over its obligations to the USA Network. USA currently holds the rights to air Raw on its cable channel while SmackDown is broadcast on network television with FOX.

There's been a lot of speculation regarding this, especially since the promotion has decided to feature an inordinate number of their top superstars on Friday nights. These include the likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousy and Charlotte Flair.

According to Dave Meltzer, it seems as though the company is trying their best to appease FOX. This makes sense, as the promotion's deal with FOX is highly lucrative and an important part of WWE's record profits in the last two years. Meltzer also stated that FOX doesn't need the promotion to succeed, which obviously makes the dynamic a bit lopsided.

