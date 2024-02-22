WWE fans will learn a specific detail about Montez Ford and Bianca Belair in new show, says major superstar (Exclusive)

According to a WWE Superstar, the new reality show featuring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair will reveal a particular detail about their personal lives.

The new show, titled Love & WWE, focuses on the lives of Montez and Bianca as they attempt to navigate their personal experiences while also working as pro wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion. Considering they are quite the power couple on screen, it may not be a surprise to know that they have a strong bond in real life too.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Shayna Baszler stated that fans would understand exactly how real the on-screen relationship between Bianca and Montez was. She said:

"I think you are gonna learn that the relationship you see is not put on. Those two, I have known 'em since the beginning. They are, they got what everyone wants. It's great. It's great to see." [1:10 onwards]

The former Women's Tag Team Champion also drew on her own experiences to provide some advice for The EST and Montez regarding the filming of their show.

"Um, you learn to ignore the cameras. Don't worry about it. It gets less awkward as it goes. That's about it." [2:34 onwards]

Love & WWE, starring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, airs on Hulu. Do check it out!

Another WWE Superstar has also commented on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new show

According to Jade Cargill, Love & WWE perfectly encapsulates how tough it is to juggle personal and professional lives as a pro wrestler.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, the former AEW star stated:

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career." [3:01 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen how fans will react to the new show in the coming weeks.

