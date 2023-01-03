WWE fans will "lose their minds" if highly controversial star returns at WrestleMania, claims EC3 (Exclusive)

WrestleMania season is known for its unexpected WWE returns, and a shocking name has emerged for a potential comeback in recent weeks. Vince McMahon is reportedly interested in returning to power, and EC3 spoke about the possibility during the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws.

While Vince McMahon has not been seen in or around WWE since his retirement, the former CEO is allegedly plotting a return as he feels he was misguided into resigning from his executive roles.

The 77-year-old veteran was forced to step away from the company due to multiple misconduct allegations. Despite being a major stakeholder, many officials and talents could instead prefer to continue in the Triple H regime and not see McMahon become the creative head again.

EC3 believed fans would cheer for Vince McMahon if he did show up at WrestleMania 39. McMahon made a few rare on-screen appearances before his retirement, and it wouldn't be surprising if he chooses to be involved in the mega show in 2023.

Carter explained that while fans will initially pop for the former boss, he expects the WWE Universe to turn on the decision to get McMahon back once the dust settles. EC3 even labeled wrestling fans as hypocrites, and you can view what he had to say on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel:

"One thing, he comes out at WrestleMania, no chance in hell hits; 80,000 people are going to go crazy. Absolutely bonkers. They are going to lose their minds. And then what's going to happen? Oh, everyone's going to get all, 'Well, he did this and that and the allegations.' Guess what? You have a choice; you can just not watch. If you truly believe in what you're fighting for and what he did was so heinous, you can just not watch. But guess what? You're hypocrites, and you're going to watch." [2:48 - 3:15]

"Let him do what he wants" - EC3 on Vince McMahon's desire to make a WWE return

Vince McMahon's resignation sent shockwaves across the wrestling fraternity as his contributions towards developing the business were unmatched.

McMahon made WWE a global phenomenon and was never expected to give up his throne until his forced exit in June 2022.

EC3 explained that Vince McMahon was entitled to do whatever he wanted as he was responsible for WWE's mind-boggling success. The former IMPACT Wrestling star added that fans might eventually not like it, but they would not be able to avoid another Vince McMahon run in WWE if the veteran is hell-bent on making it happen.

EC3 continued:

"You know what? Let him. Let him do what he wants. It's his. He created it. Let him have his fun, and then if you don't like it, don't watch it, and it's okay. But it's his right to do what he wants with what he's made. That's for you, sorry." [3:16 - 3:35]

What would your reaction be if Vince McMahon's music hits at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

