WWE fans' worrying chants towards RAW star prove "nobody cares about her", says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Another RAW episode is in the books, and WWE advanced several new stories that emerged after WrestleMania. Lyra Valkyria's push, however, has been mishandled by the company, according to Vince Russo.

Becky Lynch came out on RAW and explained her recent actions, admitting she got Bayley off the WrestleMania card. Lynch mocked Lyra and revealed why she turned on the 28-year-old star, who predictably appeared on RAW to deliver a response.

Lyra Valkyria, however, was greeted with 'What' chants from the audience, and Vince Russo noted how that was not a good sign of her WWE status.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo felt the fan reactions to Lyra indicated that the WWE Universe didn't really care about the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

"Bro, Valkyria came out, and I have just in capital letters. Bro, they are saying 'What?' When the fanbase says what, it translates, we don't care. And why? Because of what I have been saying for months and months and months. You have not built Valkyria as a babyface. Nobody cares about her." [27:30 - 28:02]

Vince Russo blamed WWE for not building Lyra up well as a babyface, despite knowing that she would eventually go up against a prominent heel superstar, who, in this case, is Becky Lynch.

Russo stressed that he and LOR host Dr. Chris Featherstone have been urging WWE to pay more attention to Valkyria's booking for months to avoid getting an unfavorable response from the crowd. As things have panned out, that's unfortunately what has happened, as Russo explained:

"Nothing has happened for us to care about her. She won a title. That has been the extent of it. She dressed like a bird, that has been the extent of it. You have not built her as a babyface. Now you want to turn Becky Lynch heel, how are you going to turn her when nobody cares about Velcro? We've been saying that for months, Chris. We've been calling that." [28:03 onwards]

Lyra Valkyria will take on Becky Lynch at Backlash 2025, and the current scenario might demand a star-making performance from the Women's Intercontinental Champion against The Man.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

