WWE fans were wrong to cheer Becky Lynch after what she did to one of her best friends, says Road Dogg

Becky Lynch has been involved in some big moments throughout her WWE career, and the heel turn over Charlotte Flair from SummerSlam 2018 is one such memory. Road Dogg recently revealed that he didn't like how fans reacted to the incident.

The Queen defeated Becky Lynch and Carmella to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at the WWE Premium Live Event five years ago. Flair and Lynch were on the same page heading into the match. However, their friendship on TV went south after the SummerSlam match.

WWE booked Becky to attack Charlotte post-match, and Road Dogg was surprised that fans cheered for Big Time Becks instead of condemning the superstar for her actions.

Brian James explained the problem on his Oh... You didn't know podcast:

"The idea was that Charlotte came in and weaseled her way in and won the title and kind of stole it from [Becky]. Becky had a title match. So, why — and that's just where maybe I'm older, and I don't understand, but you don't just get handed cr*p around here. So to me, the whole thing was, I thought the fans were wrong." [H/T Fightful]

The WWE Hall of Famer said what Lynch did in kayfabe was an example of "horrible sportsmanship," which the fanbase should not have encouraged. In most scenarios, Becky Lynch would have been booed for assaulting Charlotte after a title match where she clearly showed the tendencies of a classic heel.

"You're cheering the wrong person here because — what if the Bad News Bears were shaking hands with the team, or whoever, your baseball-playing son is shaking hands saying, good game, good game, or your softball-playing daughter, good game, good game and the team that loses just beats the cr*p out of the person," added Road Dogg. "Do you pop for that, or do you go, 'Oh my god, what are you doing? That's horrible sportsmanship.'" [H/T Fightful]

Road Dogg blames the surprising WWE fan reaction on the social media era of professional wrestling

The business isn't what it used to be, as Twitter and various social media outlets have changed how fans perceive pro wrestling. Everyone is free to share their opinions online, which has led to new notions and ideas being formed that weren't always prevalent in the past.

On the same podcast episode, Road Dogg said that the distorted reactions from the fans were primarily because of the massive influence of Twitter:

"That's what Becky did, and people loved it. It let me know then, like, oh, okay. There's no goodness left at all [laughs]. It's all Twitter; the world is Twitter. The world is Twitter now." [H/T Fightful]

