WWE took a big injury risk with Becky Lynch in RAW's main event and Vince Russo isn't happy about it (Exclusive)

The main event of this week's Monday Night RAW saw Becky Lynch and Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Vince Russo has questioned the stipulation and how WWE could have avoided it with just a few days left for Payback.

The long-drawn storyline between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus is expected to reach its final stage when they face each other in a Steel Cage match at Payback. WWE has been giving the high-profile women's feud the spotlight in recent weeks and, in a bid to get more eyes on the angle, booked Zoey Stark to main event RAW against Big Time Becks.

While having Lynch in the last match of the three-hour show isn't a bad idea, Vince Russo couldn't understand why WWE would have a Falls Count Anywhere match and risk The Man getting hurt this close to a Premium Live Event.

"I don't know why these women would have this type of match with the pay-per-view being six days away. Either one of these women could have gotten injured so easily. But I do want to say this, guys." [From 49:00 – 49:40]

Did Becky Lynch defeat Zoey Stark in their recent RAW match?

Fans certainly didn't mind getting treated to a no-DQ match on Monday nights, and as expected, Trish Stratus ensured her presence was felt throughout Becky Lynch Falls Count Anywhere showdown against Zoey Stark.

The kendo sticks played a pivotal role as it was prominently seen right after the opening bell rang. Stratus tried to save her protégé on many occasions and eventually got taken out by Stark herself in a moment of madness.

The closing moments of the match saw Zoey accidentally strike Trish, giving Lynch the opening to deliver the Mandhanle slam through a table, which got her a massive pinfall victory before Payback.

Trish Stratus has one win over Becky Lynch from Night of Champions, and The Man will undoubtedly be looking for revenge inside the Steel Cage on September 2.

