WWE file for new John Cena related trademark

WWE have filed for a new trademark related to John Cena. The company wants to get the rights for their new show coming up on Peacock TV – WWE Evil.

As per details obtained by WrestlingNews, WWE applied for the trademark earlier today and want it filed under 'entertainment services.' The description of the trademark read:

"WWE EVIL™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."

John Cena is set to be the narrator on the new show and will also be the executive producer. The former WWE Champion is set to get into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history and see the effects of the same.

For every good guy, there has to be a bad one and @WWE has created some of the BEST bad guys (and ladies) in the history of entertainment.

Excited to highlight those who made us boo, scream, and sometimes cry!

WWE Evil on @peacockTV! https://t.co/i5nlSizrEJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 11, 2021

WWE are yet to unveil a date for the upcoming show WWE Evil. Peacock TV are also yet to reveal any details despite announcing the show back in May.

John Cena's WWE future

John Cena was last seen on WWE TV in August when he took on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam. The former champion is not returning to the ring any time soon but was at SmackDown this past week after the show went off the air.

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show recently, John Cena confirmed the return was a short-term plan. He added that the schedule was right as he had a month off and WWE checked if he wanted to have a short run in the company.

WWE wanted the big names back with the WWE Universe returning to the arena. John Cena was among those names, and the leader of Cenation managed to squeeze in time for his fans.

Also Read

Are you excited to watch the John Cena-led WWE Evil show? Would you like to see him back in a WWE ring any time soon? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun