WWE files an interesting new trademark related to Legado Del Fantasma that could hint at something bigger

WWE has filed a very interesting trademark related to Legado Del Fantasma that could possibly change the dynamic of the group - particularly one or two superstars within it.

Legado Del Fantasma hasn't exactly been WWE's top faction this year, but they have been enjoying regular television time. The WWE Draft saw their rivalry with the LWO officially come to an end as Rey Mysterio's stable was drafted to Monday Night RAW.

According to PWInsider, WWE has filed for the trademark "Los Garza", which means "The Garzas." This could be a game-changer as it may give a greater focus on Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

However, this is merely speculation. Angel and Humberto have been sidekicks to Santos Escobar in the Legado Del Fantasma group, and have helped him pick up big wins.

They have recently made it a point to target Apollo Crews, with Baron Corbin officially turning face for the first time on the main roster to combat LDF.

The Garzas could reinstate their dominance on the main roster and even vie for the tag team title. Whatever the case may be, the future seems exciting for the two talented stars.