WWE applied to trademark the classic NBC television special "Saturday Night's Main Event". On Aug. 11, 2020, WWE filed to trademark the term, a potential sign that WWE could be interested in bringing the television special back.

WWE filed to trademark Saturday Night's Main Event with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under several different Goods and Services categories. These include toys, clothing, photos, graphics, music, pre-recorded media, and more.

We welcomed you to the very first Saturday Night's Main Event 3️⃣5️⃣ years ago today!



Journey back to the first episode ▶️ https://t.co/9Pf12QYI4t pic.twitter.com/9VmHqIbpqq — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 11, 2020

According to PWInsider, WWE filed to trademark 'Saturday Night's Main Event' under the following Goods and Services categories:

"Goods and Services: Downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; video and computer game tapes, video and computer game discs, video and computer game cassettes, video and computer game cartridges, video and computer game CD-roms, video output game machines for use with televisions; video and computer game software; cinematographic and television films, namely, motion picture films in the nature of sports entertainment; pre-recorded phonograph records, pre-recorded compact discs, pre-recorded video tapes, pre-recorded video cassette tapes, pre-recorded DVDS and pre-recorded audio cassettes, all featuring sports entertainment; interactive video game programs and computer game cartridges; mouse pads; disposable cameras; sunglasses; sunglass cases; prescription glasses; and optical cases, namely, cases for spectacles and sunglasses; walkie talkies, protective helmets; sports helmets" (h/t PWInsider)

"Good and Services: Cardboard and paper hangtags; packaging, namely blister cards; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; labels, namely printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; trading cards; brochures, magazines and newspapers concerning sports entertainment; coloring books; children's activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books concerning sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books; markers; pens; pencils; calendars; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; paper party favors; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery; indoor ornaments of paper" (h/t PWInsider)

"Goods and Services: Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas" (h/t PWInsider)

"Goods and Services: Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations" (h/t PWInsider)

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event premiered in 1985 on NBC as an infrequent television special produced by WWE and NBC. Saturday Night's Main Event briefly switched networks in 1992 when two episodes aired on FOX.

Advertisement

Famous matches from Saturday Night's Main Event included Hulk Hogan's WWE Championship match against Paul Orndorff inside of a Steel Cage in 1987 and Shane McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels in a Street Fight in 2006.

WWE and NBC briefly revived Saturday Night's Main Event for five special episodes between 2006 and 2008.

Would you be interested if WWE brought back Saturday Night's Main Event for few specials?