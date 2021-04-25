WWE files a trademark hinting at Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis pairing

Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis's pairing is one of the most intriguing WWE has on its roster. The duo have been hinting at a romantic angle for quite a while now, and recently Hartwell faked an injury to have Lumis take her away.

WWE seems to have confirmed the relationship between the two, as they recently filed a trademark for the term "In-Dex" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The romantic tension between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis has been going back and forth on WWE television for quite some time now. The two have even come close to sealing the deal with a kiss. However, things seem to be getting in the way for the two NXT Superstars until recently.

WWE appears to be entirely in on the relationship, and the company used a variation of the trademark in a recent social media post about the two.

"In-Dex" wasn't the only trademark that WWE filed for recently. The company also filed trademarks for Elimination Chamber, Hit Row, No Mercy, Commander Azeez, Then Now Forever Together, Then Now Together Forever, and Let Me In.

Of course, the most intriguing one is "In-Dex", and fans can expect to see the term being thrown around quite a bit every time Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis appear on the screen.

What is next for Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell?

Both Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell have a lot of affection for each other. However, there is one thing standing between them, The Way.

The group, originally consisting of Johnny Gargano, Candice Le Rae, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell, do not approve of the latter's new romance. That hasn't stopped Hartwell and Lumis, though, as they were finally united on the first episode of NXT after Stand & Deliver.

This storyline surrounding Dexter Lumis and The Way is certainly interesting, and it will be intriguing to see how NXT chooses to proceed with this.

What are your thoughts on the relationship between the two superstars? Let us know down below.