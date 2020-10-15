WWE files to trademark "Saturday Morning Slam" and a name related to Triple H

It has been reported that WWE applied for a trademark for the "Saturday Morning Slam" kids show that aired on The CW Network from 2012 to 2013. WWE applied for the trademark on October 9th, 2020, which indicates that the company may plan to bring the show back in the future.

Along with "Saturday Morning Slam", WWE also filed to trademark the term "Skull King", a name associated with Triple H. The Skull King is an avatar of Triple H that is featured on the video game "WWE Immortals", which was released for Android and iOS platforms in early 2015.

WWE filed to trademark Saturday Morning Slam with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under several different Goods and Services categories. These include:

WWE Saturday Morning Slam first aired on The CW Network in 2012 and, as the name suggests, ran on Saturday mornings. The show was rated TV-G and centered around younger audiences, thus aggressive wrestling maneuvers and holds were not displayed.

The show only lasted for 38 episodes and its last episode aired on May 11th, 2013. WWE decided to cancel the show following a disagreement with Saban Brands who owned "Vortexx", the Saturday morning children's block on which Saturday Morning Slam was featured.