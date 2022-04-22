WWE files trademarks for NXT: Spring Breakin' & more

WWE has filed for two new trademarks for its NXT brands, including NXT: Spring Breakin'.

The new trademarks for the NXT 2.0 and NXT UK developmental brands are for in-ring talents and upcoming shows. Firstly, the in-ring name Tiger Turan has been trademarked on behalf of the NXT UK brand, and NXT: Spring Breakin' has also been trademarked for an upcoming NXT special event.

The details of the trademarks are as follows:

TIGER TURAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

NXT SPRING BREAKIN’ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of a show about professional wrestling; the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports information.

NXT: Spring Breakin' will take place on May 7, 2022

Due to take place on Tuesday, May 7, NXT: Spring Breakin' is NXT's first special event since WrestleMania weekend's Stand & Deliver.

Currently announced for the show is an NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker and Joe Gacy and a Triple Threat Match for the NXT North American Championship between Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, and current champion Cameron Grimes.

More matches for the event will be announced in the coming weeks on NXT 2.0.

What do you think of the NXT: Spring Breakin' trademark news? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Abhinav Singh