WWE finally paying the price for bad booking; Vince Russo claims weekly shows have failed to sell out (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo recently spoke about WWE not selling out its weekly shows. He reviewed this week's episode of SmackDown.
WWE was in the Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona, this week for the blue brand. It was an important episode, building up to Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend. The show featured top stars, including Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Women's Champion Tiffany Startton, Solo Sikoa, and others.
During a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo mentioned that Michael Cole and other announcers didn't say that the weekly shows have been sold out in a long time. He noted that back in the day, Cole would announce at the start of the show that the arena was sold out with fans. The veteran writer claimed that the bad product has finally caught up with the WWE. He claimed that it was predicted long ago that bad quality programming would eventually lead to the company's downfall, and we're already seeing lower attendance and viewership.
"Guys, when's the last time you heard Michael Cole screaming at the top of his lungs, 'We've got a sold-out crowd.' They've not got a sold-out crowd in at least the last three months, bro. And we kept telling you, slowly but surely, man, this is going to catch up with you. Slowly but surely, you keep putting a shi*ty product out there, slowly but surely it's gonna catch up with you. And I was watching tonight, a lot of blackened areas in that arena tonight."
Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!
WWE has seen a slight downturn after the recent highs when Triple H took control of creative.
It will be interesting to see if the company can bounce back in the lead-up to major events like Survivor Series, followed by the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.
While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences