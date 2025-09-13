WWE finally pulls the trigger; breaks 36-year-old record 

WWE has broken an over three-decade-old record this week on TV, which seems to have flown under the radar and garnered little attention. The Stamford-based promotion ended the 36-year wait for an American wrestler to stand tall in a Flag Match over a Canadian, with Tavion Heights defeating Ethan Page on NXT.Only a handful of Flag matches between an American and Canadian wrestler have gone down in WWE history. Before the aforementioned contest on this week's NXT, the last Flag Match pitting wrestlers from the two nations was way back in 2004, where The Hurricane and Rosey took on La Resistance in a losing cause.Shawn Michaels brought this back after two decades by pitting Page against Heights. More interestingly, The Heartbreak Kid also ended the trend of Americans losing Flag matches by having Tavion Heights defeat his Canadian counterpart. Prior to this, the last time an American wrestler won over a Canadian was way back in 1989, when Jim Duggan defeated Dino Bravo. Check out the stat:Tyler Breeze made his WWE return this weekFollowing the match between Tavion Heights and Ethan Page, WWE fans got to witness a truly unexpected return after four years. Tyler Breeze, who was released from the company in June 2021, showed up unannounced on NXT. He clicked a selfie with a broken-down Page in the ring and set up a match against him.Soon after, the company officially confirmed that Breeze would get a shot at Ethan Page's North American Championship at next week's NXT: Homecoming special. The event would mark the Black and Silver brand's return to Full Sail University for the first time since 2020, a venue that was its home for several years.Considering it's likely to be a one-off return, unless the company announces his re-signing, it's safe to assume Page would retain his title over Tyler Breeze.