WWE finally pulls the trigger; breaks 36-year-old record 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 13, 2025 17:37 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

WWE has broken an over three-decade-old record this week on TV, which seems to have flown under the radar and garnered little attention. The Stamford-based promotion ended the 36-year wait for an American wrestler to stand tall in a Flag Match over a Canadian, with Tavion Heights defeating Ethan Page on NXT.

Only a handful of Flag matches between an American and Canadian wrestler have gone down in WWE history. Before the aforementioned contest on this week's NXT, the last Flag Match pitting wrestlers from the two nations was way back in 2004, where The Hurricane and Rosey took on La Resistance in a losing cause.

Shawn Michaels brought this back after two decades by pitting Page against Heights. More interestingly, The Heartbreak Kid also ended the trend of Americans losing Flag matches by having Tavion Heights defeat his Canadian counterpart. Prior to this, the last time an American wrestler won over a Canadian was way back in 1989, when Jim Duggan defeated Dino Bravo. Check out the stat:

Tyler Breeze made his WWE return this week

Following the match between Tavion Heights and Ethan Page, WWE fans got to witness a truly unexpected return after four years. Tyler Breeze, who was released from the company in June 2021, showed up unannounced on NXT. He clicked a selfie with a broken-down Page in the ring and set up a match against him.

Soon after, the company officially confirmed that Breeze would get a shot at Ethan Page's North American Championship at next week's NXT: Homecoming special. The event would mark the Black and Silver brand's return to Full Sail University for the first time since 2020, a venue that was its home for several years.

Considering it's likely to be a one-off return, unless the company announces his re-signing, it's safe to assume Page would retain his title over Tyler Breeze.

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava
