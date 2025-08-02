WWE under fire for Dominik Mysterio’s lackluster title reign; wrestling veteran questions booking style (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently discussed Dominik Mysterio's current title reign. The star is the current Intercontinental Champion.

"Dirty" Dom won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. Since then, he has defended the title three times on TV. He successfully defended the gold a couple of times against Penta and once against Octagon Jr.

This week on Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran criticized Mysterio's title reign, pointing out that he barely defended the championship. He explained that WWE often puts titles on wrestlers, but the creative does nothing to elevate the stars. Russo felt Dominik Mysterio was a perfect example where the title hasn't elevated the star, exposing a huge loophole in WWE's booking logic.

"God, bro. Who has he defended against? I'm very, very curious." Russo added, "We talk about that all the time. We talk about so many times, they put the belt on people, and there is no elevation whatsoever when the belt is on them. I think this is the perfect case." [3:22 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio will have an opportunity to prove himself once and for all when he squares off against the legendary AJ Styles at SummerSlam. It will be interesting to see if the Judgment Day member can walk out of the PLE with the IC Title.

