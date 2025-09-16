WWE under fire for Rhea Ripley's limited TV time; wrestling veteran calls out confusing booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Rhea Ripley not getting much TV time. The star was at the RAW tapings this week in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW was the go-home show before Wrestlepalooza. Mami showed up in a backstage segment this week on RAW. Stephanie Vaquer was preparing for her match against Kairi Sane. Rhea approached La Primera and told her that she would be watching Wrestlepalooza with a keen eye on the Women's World Championship match. She wished Vaquer good luck and declared she would be coming for the title soon.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo questioned why WWE was keeping Rhea off TV. He pointed out that over the last several weeks, Mami was barely getting any TV time. The veteran writer noted that Rhea's appearances had been limited to backstage segments with other talent. He was confused as to why a star of Ripley's caliber was barely featured on weekly television.

"This is just hysterical because the backstage vignettes with these three, it's been six weeks now. This has been the fourth week in a row where we have seen Rhea Ripley in the back. In literally a 30-second segment, four weeks in a row," Russo said.

Rhea Ripley's last televised match was on the August 25 episode of RAW, where she defeated Roxanne Perez in a singles encounter.

The Eradicator has been making some trips to NXT as well. Last week, she showed up to the promotion alongside Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer to confront Fatal Influence. The six women will cross paths in a high-voltage tag team match this week on NXT Homecoming from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

