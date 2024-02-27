WWE did not follow up on major angle involving Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, according to veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran was left unhappy after WWE did not follow up on a major segment involving Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes both have a lot to deal with leading up to WWE WrestleMania in Philadelphia. While The Visionary prepares for a title defense against the dangerous Drew McIntyre, Cody looks to take on Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline in order to finish his story. Former head writer Vince Russo was not happy with the creative not following up on a part of the story.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes took on Grayson Waller in the main event of the show. The American Nightmare completed a dominant performance with a win despite interference from Austin Theory. After the match, Paul Heyman came to the ring with three "suspended NYPD police officers" who attacked Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

While Cody fought off all three men on his own, Vince Russo was left wondering where Seth Rollins was after he promised to be the shield from The Bloodline. Rollins has previously promised to be by the side of Rhodes in his fight against The Bloodline. He reiterated his intentions to take down the Roman Reigns-led group during the Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber.

Russo reflected on the segment during Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast and compared the booking to the booking during his time working for the company.

“We followed up on everything, everything we followed up on and this is a perfect example. They lay out that he’s gonna be a shield and then it’s a three on one,” Russo said. [24:57-25:10]

With The Bloodline continuing to target Cody Rhodes this week, it'll be interesting to see what other obstacles Rhodes will have to cross in order to finish his story.

What did you think of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quotes in your article.

Rhea Ripley reacts to fan tweets!