WWE forced to black screen during SmackDown after Naomi suffers an unfortunate botch

Naomi lost to Nia Jax in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament, which is a shame considering her incredible performance. However, during the match, she suffered an unfortunate botch with her ring gear that led to WWE forcibly using a black screen.

In her incredible match against Nia Jax tonight, the former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi went all-out, even sending Jax flying with a hurricanrana from the top turnbuckle. It was even more impressive than it sounds. Unfortunately for the recently returned star, she seemed to have had issues with her gear as she was constantly readjusting it from the top.

Perhaps it's even more impressive that she had the performance she did despite the issues with her attire. Fans noticed that WWE used a black screen as she adjusted her gear.

Since returning in late January 2024, The Glow has been having an incredible run in WWE. She emerged as the #1 contender for the Women's Championship and had a very close fight with Bayley and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash 2024.

Her run with TNA fka Impact Wrestling seems to have done wonders for her as an overall performer - which shouldn't be surprising. TNA has a history of helping female wrestlers (Knockouts) take it to the next level.

Fans will root for Naomi to regain momentum on the road to Money in the Bank in a few months.

