WWE forced to change huge announcement; had to make two big changes to RAW after WrestleMania (Exclusive)

The RAW after WrestleMania is always a huge night for WWE and this week was no different. However, that came with a caveat this year as they were forced to make multiple changes to the original plans of the show.

With several debuts as well as some big announcements and appearances, the show was stacked from start to finish. With that being said, when the show is so stacked there can be some issues and it appears that that WWE faced some of them tonight.

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, some segments were changed around a few times, including that of a major announcement.

There was a segment in which the General Managers for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT were backstage speaking about their plans after WrestleMania and working together. According to the sources, this segment was supposed to feature the announcement that Ilja Dragunov was going to be eligible for the upcoming WWE Draft.

However, that didn't happen and the company only sent out a tweet to announce it. It was also mentioned during his match.

Other than this, the match between Chelsea Green and Jade Cargill was supposed to take place within the first 90 minutes. However, they had to move it to the latter half of the show instead.

The matches for Cargill and Roxanne Perez both took as much time as was planned. Despite being moved, it appears that Cargill's time was not cut down.

As for other changes, there were some packages and other segments that were moved around, but those were production decisions. It's assumed the rest of the changes were made by Triple H as the head of creative, but it's not confirmed.

