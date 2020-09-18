Two of the many Superstars let go by WWE earlier this year were Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The duo, who joined the company in 2016, were released by WWE as part of their COVID budget cuts.

Both of them have joined IMPACT Wrestling, along with numerous other released Superstars. In a recent appearance on the Talk is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho, they spoke about their tenure in the company and the issues they face when they were there.

Gallows revealed that WWE forced him to shut down a project of his, a wrestling promotion running independent shows in Georgia. The released Superstar revealed what WWE said and how he found a work around the situation.

WWE made Luke Gallows close his wrestling promotion

In the interview with Jericho, Gallows and Anderson revealed that WWE tried to shut down a side project that the former was running in Georgia. Here's what Anderson said about it:

“He was running shows about halfway through this little four year run in the fed and well, they shut him down halfway through because he wasn’t allowed to anymore.”

Gallows gave more details as to what he did after WWE tried to shut him down:

“So like any good brother would do, I just sold the promotion and then changed the name and just started silently running more.”

Gallows and Anderson joined WWE in 2016, along with AJ Styles, after making a name for themselves in ROH and NJPW. They were a part of the famed Bullet Club faction alongside Styles, and the trio reunited in WWE.

Styles has expressed his anger at WWE letting go of Gallows and Anderson, and he also verbally attacked Paul Heyman, who he believes, was responsible for their release.

Since their release, the duo have put on a show called Talk 'N Shop A Mania, and joined IMPACT Wrestling.