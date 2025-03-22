WWE forced to make major changes after Zelina Vega has wardrobe malfunction on SmackDown

WWE was forced to make major changes after Zelina Vega suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on SmackDown. The promotion made the changes soon after.

Ad

During the live broadcast of SmackDown in Europe, Zelina Vega suffered an unfortunate accident. The screen blacked out twice when Vega was wrestling Piper Niven on WWE SmackDown this week. After the first time, it happened again when Vega was going to hit the 619 on Piper Niven.

However, during the US broadcast of the match, it was edited out, so blacked-out screens were not required. WWE opted for other angles with their cameras, meaning there were no compromising moments on camera.

Ad

Trending

They also uploaded a video of the match on the website, which had been edited and didn't show the original live broadcast from the night.

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Zelina Vega has a new look, gear, and theme that she debuted during the match. Unfortunately, this did not come with her getting a big win on the show, although she came close to beating Piper Niven until Chelsea Green got involved.

She, at least, got to take out Green for her troubles. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback