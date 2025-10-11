WWE forced to mute audio during Seth Rollins' post-Crown Jewel segment

Seth Rollins had a night to remember at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 as he finally got a win over his arch-rival, Cody Rhodes. The Visionary showed up on the post-Crown Jewel show, where he talked about his win. However, his segment ended on a non-PG note where the company was forced to mute the audio.

Rollins faced off against Cody Rhodes at the recently concluded premium live event in a champion vs. champion match to determine the Men's Crown Jewel Champion. While the Visionary had come up short against the American Nightmare in their previous meetings, he was able to clinch the win this time.

Seth Rollins also gloated about his win on the Crown Jewel post-show on YouTube. However, fans were not too pleased to hear him as they chanted "shut the f**k up" at the World Heavyweight Champion. This forced WWE to mute the audio. Rollins, though, was unfazed and continued to flaunt his newly won title.

What's next for Seth Rollins in WWE?

Seth Rollins finally conquered the Cody Rhodes mountain at Crown Jewel as he got a win over the American Nightmare after coming up short against him on numerous occasions. With the two men part of two different brands, the feud between them is likely over, and they will be moving on to new storylines.

Rollins could resume his rivalry with CM Punk, which has been going on since the latter made his return to WWE. There has also been dissension within The Vision over the last few weeks, and the Visionary could address that, especially after Paul Heyman asked Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed not to get involved in his match at Crown Jewel.

We will get a clearer picture on the upcoming edition of RAW, where Rollins, Punk, and other notable names are expected to be present.

