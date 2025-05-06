WWE forgot major detail on RAW; fans call out botch

WWE seemingly forgot a major detail during last night's edition of RAW. It was the final episode of the red brand before Backlash 2025 this Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.

During last night's edition of WWE RAW, AJ Styles went into The Judgment Day's locker room to deliver a warning to Dominik Mysterio. He informed Dirty Dom that he would be coming after the Intercontinental Championship in the weeks ahead.

A wrestling fan on Threads pointed out that Raquel Rodriguez did not have her Women's Tag Team Championship with her during the backstage segment on RAW. The fan noted that Rodriguez should still have the title with her during Morgan's time away.

A wrestling fan comments on Rodriguez appearing without her title on RAW. [Image credit: Wrasslin_Critic on threads}

Liv Morgan is currently on hiatus from the company after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The 30-year-old is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

The duo lost the title to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria during Night Two of WrestleMania 41, but won the gold back the following night on RAW. Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lynch at Backlash this Saturday night.

Backstage update on WWE's plan for the Women's Tag Team Championship

There has been an update on the company's plans for the Women's Tag Team Championship during Liv Morgan's WWE hiatus.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes shared that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez would likely not relinquish the title. The wrestling insider predicted that The Judgment Day stars would defend the Women's Tag Team Championship once Morgan returns to action.

"I think they're going to keep them on The Judgment Day. I mean, they made note of her taking this role last night on TV. So, I'd imagine they're going to keep the belts as is, and when she's back, they'll go back to defending them." (From 21:05 to 21:20)

You can check out the video below:

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are now in their fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the duo when Morgan returns from her hiatus.

