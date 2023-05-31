WWE: Former champion makes massive statement upon return after nearly 7 years

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin returned to WWE NXT after spending almost seven years on the main roster.

This week, the 38-year-old assaulted current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, making a huge statement to claim a title he has never held.

Earlier on the show, Noam Dar issued a championship challenge to Hayes, and the two men went at each other during the main event. The finish of the NXT Championship match saw Melo hitting his finisher Nothin' But Net, from the top rope on his opponent to retain his title.

Baron Corbin appeared to blindside the champ as Hayes celebrated in the entranceway. He delivered the End of Days on Melo before hoisting the NXT Title up - a championship he never won.

While the former King of the Ring has been a part of several tag team and handicap matches at NXT house shows, his last appearance on the developmental brand was in April 2016 when he defeated Tucker Knight.

His previous stint with WWE Hall of Famer JBL was a flop, and their alliance lasted only a few weeks. Corbin has been in a rut recently, with his last TV triumph occurring in November 2022. Only time will tell if the 38-year-old star rises again on NXT against Carmelo Hayes for the title.

