One half of former WWE tag-team champions took to Instagram to warn his opponents, and establish that he is ready for Monday night RAW.

The Viking raiders are currently involved in a feud with The New Day. Both the former tag-team champions are known for having great matches. Last week, Ivar of The Viking Raiders took on Kofi Kingston of The New Day. After a hard-fought battle, Kofi won the bout after hitting his opponent with the Trouble In Paradise.

Earlier today, Ivar uploaded a picture of him at the ring entrance accompanied by Valhalla. The image had a three-word caption, which might be a warning to the New Day. Ivar might have claimed that come this Monday, The Viking Raiders would annihilate the former longest reigning Tag-team champions.

Have a look at the post:

All four names involved are highly talented and it will be interesting to witness the rivalry unfold in the coming weeks.

The New Day have been Stagnant in WWE recently

The New Day is the most successful team in the history of the company. The trio have had multiple tag-team championship wins between them. But The New Day has felt directionless in the last couple of years.

One of the biggest reasons behind this is the Superstars getting injured. Xavier Woods was about to get a Main-event push in singles competition in 2021. Unfortunately, he got injured, only to return to the tag-team division.

In 2022, Big E broke his neck in a terrifying spot during a tag-team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. The former WWE champion has been out of in-ring action ever since.

The third member of the faction, Kofi Kingston, also got injured earlier this year. The former WWE champion suffered an ankle injury during a match against Drew McIntyre in March.

The regular injuries have halted The New Day's momentum. And with Big E out indefinitely, the three-man group is once again limited to the Tag-team division only. They might reclaim the top if Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods stay injury-free in the future.

What do you think of New Day's fall? Sound off in the comments section below.