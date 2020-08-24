WWE on FOX hilariously compares Roman Reigns to Ross Geller from Friends

Roman Reigns made a surprising return to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 event and launched a brutal attack on both 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to end the show. The Big Dog showed shades of a heel, and the WWE Universe is collectively speculating on if Reigns is finally going to embrace his dark side.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton had a hilarious reaction to Reigns' return. Orton took a jibe at Reigns' new set of teeth (veneers) that were clearly visible during his appearance at SummerSlam. Now, the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX has also taken a hilarious shot at Reigns' veneers, by referencing an episode of the hit American sitcom, Friends.

Fans of the show might remember the episode where Ross Geller had over-whitened his teeth before a date, and it led to a series of hilarious events throughout the episode. One of the scenes from the episode has now been turned into a meme by WWE on FOX. Check it out below:

The Big Dog is BACK! pic.twitter.com/uza6ERmB2f — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 24, 2020

Roman Reigns was out of action for around six months

The Big Dog decided to stay away from WWE's weekly action and pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 outing against Goldberg as a precautionary measure amidst the Coronavirus crisis. Roman Reigns is back and is gunning for The Fiend's Universal title that he won from Strowman.

This is a rivalry that we have seen in the past, but both characters have undergone drastic changes since they last wrestled, and this is undoubtedly going to be a battle you wouldn't want to miss for anything.

Win exciting WWE merchandise by following these steps: