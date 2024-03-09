WWE gave away the result of Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL title match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE gave away the result of the Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania XL on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins confronted The Rock and Reigns at the end of SmackDown last night. During the segment, The Brahma Bull informed Rhodes that he would do everything he could to prevent him from dethroning his cousin. Meanwhile, he claimed if the second-generation superstar failed to end his story at WrestleMania XL, he would never have another shot at the title again.

Speaking on his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed The Rock's stating that Rhodes would never have another opportunity to fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again gave away the result of the WrestleMania match. The former superstar believes The American Nightmare will end Reigns' historic title reign at this year's Show of Shows.

"They gave it away. They gave it away. Not that they didn't give it away before but..." [26:43 - 26:48]

The Rock and Roman Reigns will fight Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL

The Rock challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins last week on SmackDown to a tag team match against him and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two top superstars accepted his challenge last night on the Blue Brand.

The four competitors will clash on night one of this year's Show of Shows. If Rhodes and his partner win, The Bloodline will be banned from interfering in their leader's title match the following night. However, if they lose, The American Nightmare will have to fight Reigns under Bloodline rules.

Matt Morgan suggested that The Bloodline destroy Rhodes during the tag team match on night one, causing him to walk into his title match on night two with a kayfabe injury. It will be interesting to see if that scenario happens.

Do you think Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE