Cody Rhodes suffering several injuries at the hands of The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania match is a must, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Cody Rhodes must get destroyed and injured in his potential tag team match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company to seemingly challenge The Tribal Chief for a match at WrestleMania XL. However, he later turned heel as the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes decided to go after the leader of The Bloodline. The wrestling legend has since joined The Bloodline.

After Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match during his appearance at Elimination Chamber, The Brahma Bull presented a counteroffer to The American Nightmare last night on SmackDown, claiming they should have a tag team match that would see him team up with Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The People's Champion even put up a massive stipulation for Rhodes.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed the potential tag team match, claiming Rhodes must leave the ring destroyed with multiple kayfabe injuries ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match the following night:

"Cody has got to be destroyed in that match. He's got to leave that match injured, limping, ribs broken, nose broken," he said.

The veteran suggested that The Bloodline must give The American Nightmare a significant beating, leading him to limp into his match on night two to "fight from underneath" and finally dethrone Reigns:

"So, he can limp into 'Mania night two, spirit of '76, all patched up, limping to the ring to fight from underneath and finally beat Roman. There's millions of ways they can do it with technically Seth and Cody still winning," [From 12:26 to 12:57]

Can Cody Rhodes overcome The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania XL?

As part of The Rock's proposition to Cody Rhodes, The American Nightmare would have to go against Roman Reigns under Bloodline rules on night two of WrestleMania if he and Rollins lose their potential tag team fight against The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief on night one.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed Rhodes losing the tag team match to battle the whole Bloodline on night two would be a good scenario:

"Maybe they do lose that tag, right? And Cody has to go through The Bloodline, essentially gauntlet, where it's gonna be Bloodline rules, which is they can do whatever the hell they wanna do, beat the cr*p out of Cody. They can all jump him if they want to if they lose that tag team match, right? So, like, I can see both ways, you know what I mean. It just matters which way is gonna get Cody more over or is the story gonna be finished? Which one finishes the story better of Cody winning the title?" [From 12:58 to 12:32]

Cody Rhodes is expected to respond to The Rock's offer on next Friday's SmackDown episode. Many believe he will accept The Brahma Bull's challenge, judging by the WrestleMania trailer released earlier by WWE.

