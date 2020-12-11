Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young in WWE, has a new podcast called Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. The former WWE commentator, presenter, and interviewer's most recent guest was former WWE Superstar, CM Punk.

CM Punk spoke about how he was overlooked by WWE for certain things and that the likes of John Cena got preferential treatment. He stated that game developers THQ wanted him to be on the cover of their WWE game, but WWE wanted Cena, Miz, or Sheamus to be on it instead of him. The game developers, though, were keen on having CM Punk as he was the one who was popular back then.

Renee Paquette on WWE giving a cooking show to Bo Dallas which was pitched for her

Renee Paquette, too, spoke about how she learned about projects that she wasn't given, despite there being interest from third parties to collaborate with her. Here's what she said:

"That stuff is so infuriating. I've had so many people say things like that to me since I've left, like, 'We've pitched this for you. We wanted you to host a fu*king cooking show with wrestlers'. I'm like, 'Yeah, no sh*t, that would be great.' Nope, they don't give it to me, they gave it to Bo Dallas... I love Bo Dallas, go get it, do what you've got to do. But, like, I could never catch a break... I couldn't get anything done. (laughs) I couldn't get a podcast off the ground... give me a fu*king podcast. Nobody gives a sh*t about that, but nope, you can't do it."

Kitchen SmackDown was a cooking show hosted by Bo Dallas in 2018, which did not quite kick off as only one episode has aired so far. The likes of Curtis Axel, Dana Brooke, and Alicia Fox featured on that show. The show is still available on the WWE Network.

AEW have their own cooking show called A Shot of Brandi, hosted by AEW Chief Brand Officer, Brandi Rhodes.

Please H/T Sportskeeda and Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette if you use any of the quotes