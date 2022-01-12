"I can't believe he is letting that go"- Former WWE writer criticizes Becky Lynch's new jacket on RAW (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch sported a new 'goat jacket' on WWE RAW this week and it has faced mixed reviews. Vince Russo recently explained why he doesn't think it fits with her heel character.

The former WWE writer spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and highlighted the company's illogical heel and babyface dynamics.

While some fans loved the RAW Women's Champion's attire, Russo felt that the jacket would get her pops instead of jeers from the young crowd. These reactions going against her heel character. He was surprised that Vince McMahon allowed Lynch to come out with the jacket despite overseeing every detail at the Gorilla Position.

"Let's get back to the babyface and heel thing. What is Becky Lynch? A heel. She has got two goats that the little girls and the little kids are going to pop over. This is a heel with two little cuddly goats on her ring jacket. That's a heel. Okay. I can't believe Vince sees that. I can't believe he is letting that go," stated Vince Russo.

Vince Russo on WWE's formatting of RAW

Vince Russo was part of WWE's creative team during the Attitude Era. The times have changed drastically since then and Russo was appalled by how present-day shows were arranged in the company.

He underlined the inaccuracies from the closing stages of the latest RAW. The wrestling personality referenced Becky Lynch being left standing in the ring while the company aired other vignettes.

The former WCW champion disliked the way RAW is organized and believes it has a damaging effect on how talent is presented on TV.

"I'm starting to believe everything is a rib. I've formatted over a thousand shows. Chris, we do Becky's intro. Becky is standing in the ring. From Becky in the ring, we go to this Alexa Bliss vignette. After the vignette we go to another package. She is in the ring for like five minutes. They don't even know how to format a show," said Russo.

Do you agree with Vince Russo regarding the mismanagement of heels and babyfaces? Are you a fan of Becky Lynch's new jacket? Share your views in the comments section below.

