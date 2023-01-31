WWE gets criticism for what Chad Gable was allowed to do during RAW match against Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

WWE kicked off its preparations for the upcoming premium live event on RAW as Seth Rollins took on Chad Gable in one of the Elimination Chamber qualifying matches. While reviewing the latest RAW episode, Vince Russo revealed why he wasn't a fan of Gable being allowed to kick out of a few big moves against Seth Rollins.

The first singles match between Rollins and Gable in WWE was a high-stakes affair as the winner got a spot in the Chamber match for the United States Championship.

Despite predominantly being a tag team wrestler, Gable didn't have a one-sided match against Rollins. The Alpha Academy member took a combination of moves from Rollins, including a Falcon Arrow, and still escaped a few pinfall attempts.

Vince Russo, however, didn't like how the match was booked as he believed Seth Rollins wasn't portrayed as a top superstar.

The former Shield member is one of WWE's premier talents, and Russo felt Rollins' image took a hit while having an evenly-contested match against a talent like Chad Gable. Russo explained his viewpoint on Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"And bro, not only that, but you know, Rollins is perceived as a top guy. And then I'm watching this match, bro, and Rollins hits Gable with the superkick and the Falcon Arrow, and Gable kicks out? Like, that's you're top guy? Chad Gable is like 2 in 300, and he is kicking out of that, and that's one of your top guys? And then you wonder, and then you wonder, bro!" [23:20 – 23:55]

Will Seth Rollins become a three-time US Champion at Elimination Chamber 2023?

The traditional Elimination Chamber match will not feature the world championship this year as Austin Theory will defend his US title inside the dreaded structure.

WWE offered three qualifying matches on the RAW after Royal Rumble, and as noted above, Seth Rollins secured his Elimination Chamber spot with a win over Chad Gable.

Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed also won their respective qualifying bouts to earn a shot at the United States Championship. While WWE has two vacant slots yet to fill, Seth Rollins will inarguably walk into the Chamber match as one of the favorites to win due to his exceptional resume.

However, WWE could also use the next major event to set up Seth's WrestleMania match, as the company might not want to disrupt Austin Theory's second reign with the belt.

What do you think lies in store for The Visionary at WrestleMania 39? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

