WWE gets criticism for pushing Kairi Sane; wrestling veteran bashes possible feud with current champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently expressed his frustrations with Kairi Sane's booking on RAW. The star was in action this week on RAW.

Sane went up against one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, this week. The star was looking to make it two-on-two against the Judgment Day members, having beaten Liv Morgan last week. During the match, Liv tried to interfere, but IYO SKY came down and took her out. This allowed Kairi to hit the flying elbow for the win.

This week on The Legion of RAW podcast, Russo ridiculed the booking, questioning WWE's motive. He felt the creative team was missing Zoey Stark and was trying to build Sane as a go-to name instead. The veteran writer pointed out that no one would be interested in seeing IYO SKY defend the Women's Championship against Sane if that was the plan.

"Because Zoey Stark got hurt, now you're overcompensating by giving her (Kairi Sane) wins every week. And guys, honestly, are we really gonna go into Kairi Sane and IYO SKY? Like, is that where we're really going to go with this, and who's going to care? Give me the name of the person that's going to care. So now we had to give two meaningless wins, two weeks in a row, because they had to beat her on her return." [From 6:17 onwards]

Over the last couple of weeks, Sane has emerged as a dominant force on the red brand. It will be interesting to see how WWE books her in the following months.

