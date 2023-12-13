WWE should give CM Punk the Roman Reigns treatment, believes Reigns' former rival

A WWE veteran recently said CM Punk should get the same treatment as Roman Reigns in terms of TV and premium live event matches.

A long list of wrestling veterans and experts have shared their opinions on Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 so far, with Bully Ray being one of them. Ray has opened up about WWE's presentation of The Second City Saint several times since his comeback.

On a recent edition of Busted Open, Ray suggested WWE should give CM Punk the same treatment as Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer didn't want Punk to be over-exposed on WWE TV in the next few months.

"I think they should be very careful. I think they should treat Punk like a mini-version of Roman [Reigns] when it comes to his matches right now because that match against Seth [Rollins] will mean that much more if we only get a few Punk matches along the way," Ray explained. "They might have to throw somebody in Punk's way before Rollins." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Ray took on Reigns on many occasions between 2015 and 2016, with one of those being a singles bout that the Hall of Famer won via DQ.

CM Punk will seemingly wrestle a few matches before he gets to Seth Rollins

On December 26 and 30, Punk will wrestle Dominik Mysterio at two WWE Live events. The December 26 outing will be Punk's first match in the company since Royal Rumble 2014.

What does Roman Reigns think of Punk? While appearing on the Load Management podcast earlier this year, The Tribal Chief spoke about The Second City Saint and didn't mince his words.

“I don’t like the guy. I mean, I don’t know many people that do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. But yeah, he probably has to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right.” [H/T The Sports Rush]

Now that CM Punk is a WWE mainstay again, fans would love to see a singles contest between him and Reigns somewhere down the line. Judging by what happened on RAW, though, it looks like a Punk-Rollins feud is in the cards on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

