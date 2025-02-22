WWE should not give The Rock a match at WrestleMania 41, says former world champion

This week on SmackDown, The Rock stated he owns WWE, pointing to his status as a TKO Board of Directors member. Be that as it may, Bully Ray feels he should not get booked for a match at WrestleMania 41.

The Final Boss' return to the Friday night show was noteworthy, as he claimed he wants Cody Rhodes to be his champion. This is supposedly a corporate move by real-life Dwayne Johnson's on-screen persona. He is reminiscent of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, while on the other side is The American Nightmare, who is today's version of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray explained why The Great One is not required to wrestle at WrestleMania this time. More importantly, the former TNA World Champion feels the company should stop relying on superstars of the past to sell tickets.

"Do I want The Rock to be at WrestleMania? With as entertaining as The Rock is and with what he can do for someone, of course, I want The Rock there. But this year, do they need The Rock there? Absolutely not. I believe that what they are doing now in the WWE, they don't need him for that. And there's going to come a time in WWE where they're going to have to stop relying on the Rocks, the Austins, and the Undertakers of the world." [From 10:12 to 10:48]

The Final Boss concluded his promo segment with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown by announcing his next appearance. He will be at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto on March 1 at Rogers Centre, to hear The American Nightmare's response.

The Rock's interesting remark about his storyline with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Although The Final Boss informed Cody Rhodes last year after WrestleMania XL that he is coming for the Undisputed WWE Title, there is a twist in the tale.

On the Netflix premiere of RAW, The People's Champion seemingly broke kayfabe when he portrayed a babyface out of left field, despite an intense rivalry with Rhodes the year before. This past Friday, he gave answers. The Final Boss claimed he wanted Cody's soul, and he hopes Rhodes thinks about it before giving him an answer in Toronto on March 1.

During the post-SmackDown press conference, The People's Champion broke character to give fans a hint about where this storyline is going:

"In the world of pro-wrestling, everything culminates in a match. What I love about the character of the Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, is it’s not about the title, it never has to culminate in a match."

Whether this was a mere ploy to distract fans is a question that may be answered at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

